Fox hires Regan Smith as a pit reporter for 2018

Regan Smith competed in two Cup Series races in 2017. (Getty)

Regan Smith has a contract for the first 16 races of the season. For television.

Fox announced Wednesday that Smith would serve as a pit reporter on its coverage of Cup Series races in 2018. Smith has done television work for Fox recently, including analyst work during an Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in 2017.

“When I had the opportunity to be in the FOX Sports booth at Iowa earlier in the year, the driver in me was really intrigued by the TV side of the sport,” Smith said in a Fox statement. “So, my biggest goal in joining pit road is to be able to give viewers something they didn’t know before or to better help them understand something going on with the driver or the car. Since I am still competing, I can put into perspective what a driver is feeling at a particular moment.”

Smith, perhaps most famously known for his role as a supersub in the Cup Series, drove in two Cup races in 2017 in addition to an Xfinity Series race and 13 Truck Series race.

Both of those Cup races came in a substitute role for Aric Almirola in the No. 43 car after Almirola suffered a fractured vertebra in a wreck at Kansas Speedway in May.

Smith has also subbed for Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Larson throughout his Cup Series career. He last competed full-time in the Cup Series in 2016, driving 35-of-36 races for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

His lone career Cup Series win came in the 2011 Southern 500 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. He parted ways with the team in the middle of the next season, as FRR hired Kurt Busch before joining forces with current Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. for the 2014 season.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

