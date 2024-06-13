Fox Gets Indianapolis 500 Rights in Deal With IndyCar

The Indianapolis 500 is heading to Fox.

Fox Sports has picked up the rights to the annual race in a major new media rights deal with IndyCar. The deal will include 19 broadcast windows, with every 2025 race being available on the Fox broadcast network.

The Fox Sports app and FS1 will also televise qualifying races, with Fox also committing to five hours of network coverage for the Indy 500 next year from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar and the Indy 500 had been with NBC Sports for the last 16 years, though NBC has made substantial changes to its sports strategy since they last cut a deal in 2021. Most notably, the company shuttered its NBCSN cable channel, moving most sports events to its Peacock streaming service, or one of its other cable channels.

The new deal with Fox will give IndyCar broader exposure thanks to its expanded broadcast TV presence. Fox has long been strategic with its sports rights, preferring to focus on football (both NFL and college games), its MLB “A” package, and automotive racing, including NASCAR.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said IndyCar CEO Mark Miles in a statement. “Fox Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT IndyCar Series to the Fox Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” added Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” an incredibly special event to everyone at Fox Sports.”

