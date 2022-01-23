FOX eyes Sean Payton if Troy Aikman bolts for Amazon

The coaching carousel could have an unexpected opening.

Front Office Sports reported Sunday FOX Sports is looking at New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Troy Aikman if the Hall of Fame quarterback bolts for Thursday Night Football on Amazon.

Aikman has worked with Joe Buck on the lead NFL team for FOX over many years.

The Payton buzz comes after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Saints’ coach has not committed to returning to the team.

Per FOS:

“Prior to the end of the 2021 season, sources say Payton was approached by at least one TV network about working in media, and that appears to be a possibility, as well,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Of course, it all depends on whether the 58-year-old wants to do TV or remain on the sidelines. The Dallas Cowboys could make a run at Payton, who has three years left on his Saints deal. Or he could take a “mini-retirement” in 2022, noted Rapaport.

Aikman was uncharacteristically critical about the play of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the NFC Divisional Round game Saturday in Green Bay.

The Hall of Fame QB also has been rumored to be interested in joining the front office of an NFL team.