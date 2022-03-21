Fox doesn’t pick Notre Dame-Ohio State in Joe Buck deal after all

When it was announced that Fox would acquire an extra Big Ten game from ESPN for Joe Buck, Notre Dame-Ohio State seemed like the sure pick. Both programs consistently draw big ratings, and few if any matchups in the first week of the 2022 season will more interest. Instead, Fox has decided it will broadcast the Week 1 Thursday night game between Purdue and Penn State. That almost certainly means the Irish and Buckeyes will play each other on ESPN.

In 2022, Fox will have the rights to 28 Big Ten games, and ESPN has 26. During previous seasons of the deal, the networks had 27 apiece. Both get to select the week in which they exercise their first pick, and Fox always is first. This is why Fox always broadcasts the annual clash between Ohio State and Michigan. With that surely to happen again, it only seems natural that ESPN will use its selection for Marcus Freeman’s return to Columbus.

Gotta love how sports media works.

