FOX, Dish Network strike a deal
Our long national nightmare is over. (No, not that one.)
Dish Network has announced that a deal has been reached with FOX. That restores NFL football not only on Thursday nights but on Sundays. Starting with today’s Packers-Cowboys showdown.
Thursday night’s excellent Rams-Seahawks game was blacked out on FOX-owned affiliates on Dish. NFL Network also blacked out the Rams-Seahawks game on Dish, at the behest of FOX. And under NFLN’s agreement with Dish, NFL Network couldn’t let any other providers show the game on the league-owned network.
NFL fans often get caught in the middle of these disputes, forcing them to come up with other ways to watch games, of which there are plenty.
