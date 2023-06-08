<p>Sports broadcaster Curt Menefee made some friendly discussion June 6, though not with his usual co-hosts on National Football League programs, but with horse trainers. He and other Fox Sports representatives hit the Belmont Park backstretch Tuesday morning, making introductions and compiling background for the network's television coverage of the June 10 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets.</p>

FOX Bringing A Team for Belmont Stakes Broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports