FOX bringing its pregame show to Penn State’s road game at Iowa

For the second time this season, FOX will broadcast its college football pregame show from the site of a Penn State road game. Naturally, that will be this weekend as No. 4 Penn State heads to Iowa City to face the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Penn State has been no stranger to the national pregame shows early on this season. In addition to this visit on the road by FOX, Penn State was also on the road at Wisconsin when FOX took its pregame show to Madison. And a few weeks ago, Penn State was the host site for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Big lights, big stage, right? So far, Penn State has been able to handle the publicity as they arrive in Iowa this weekend with a clean 5-0 record.

Although the game is not set for a noon eastern kickoff, FOX will give this matchup the Big Noon Kickoff treatment with the top broadcasting duo of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call.

#BigNoonKickoff goes back on the road for Weeks 5 and 6! 🗓 Michigan – Wisconsin in Madison

Sat. 10/2 @ 12:00 PM ET 🗓 Penn State – Iowa in Iowa City

Sat. 10/9 @ 4:00 PM ET Start Saturday strong with Big Noon Kickoff at 10:00 AM ET on FOX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UbN8tbulcr — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 25, 2021

Iowa roughed up the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium last season, handing Penn State its fifth and final loss of the season (41-21) before Penn State turned things around and finished the year on a hot streak (Iowa is still the last team to beat Penn State). Penn State’s last trip to Kinnick Stadium was in 2017 and it was one of the best wins of the James Franklin era with Juwan Johnson catching a touchdown pass from Trace McSorley as time expired for the win.

