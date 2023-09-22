Fox Big Noon Kickoff Show crew dishes on Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Big 12 matchup

Before cutting loose at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bearcat Commons, the crew of "The Big Noon Kickoff Show" from Fox Sports held a rehearsal at the University of Cincinnati. The crew of Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram and Brady Quinn will be live before UC's Big 12 debut against Oklahoma at Nippert Stadium.

That's a crew that has five national championships between them, two Heismans, two Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, a Walter Camp, a Maxwell, a Sammy Baugh, a Manning, an Archie Griffin and a Sporting News Player of the Year honor. Chris "The Bear" Fallica just joined the crew this year from ESPN.

Despite the accolades, even the best have to rehearse.

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer, a former University of Cincinnati player, was unavailable but The Enquirer did speak with three former NFL first-round draft choices in Leinart, Quinn and Ingram.

Matt Leinart

Leinart enjoys the stage, the cities and the competitive edge the players and fans have, particularly on the Saturday morning live set with the various signage.

"Our best shows are when the shows are the loudest and the fans are talking smack and having fun," Leinart said.

An observer of quarterbacks, Leinart is looking forward to seeing two veteran signal-callers go at it Saturday afternoon. UC's Emory Jones was the higher-rated of the two coming out of high school, but Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel has caught fire this season with his 82.5% completion rate.

"He's kind of going under the radar with what he's able to do for this team," Leinart said. "Oklahoma's very good because they have a very good quarterback who has played in a lot of big games. He's seen it all. When you have someone like that, you're going to be in a lot of battles. If you get good play from your guy, you're going to be in or win a lot of games."

Heisman-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, a member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew, walks the CU sideline before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Brady Quinn

Quinn now lives in South Florida but the former Dublin Coffman (Columbus) grad was able to see his mother while in the area. He still believes the Bearcats are able to make a run, despite last week's stumble against Miami University.

"Defensively, they're going to have to step up big time," Quinn said. "Dillon Gabriel and this offense is explosive."

Quinn pointed out that Gabriel played in current Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's offense when he held the same job at UCF. That was 2019 and that particular Bearcat team did pick off Gabriel three times and sack him three times in an upset win at Nippert.

"There's a lot of familiarity there and he's the perfect fit for Oklahoma and what they try to do in their spread attack," Quinn said. "For Emory, he's hoping to break out here in Cincinnati. He's going to have to be special. He's going to have to match throw-for-throw, blow-for-blow with Dillon Gabriel."

Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and Joel Klatt speaks on a Big Noon Kickoff pregame show before a NCAA football game between Iowa and Ohio State last season, Klatt will join Gus Johnson on the call of UC/Oklahoma at 12 noon on Fox.

Mark Ingram

Ingram is new to the show and enjoys being back in the college limelight. At their Friday "meet and greet" after rehearsal, there were a few fans who remembered his Alabama Crimson Tide exploits. On social media, he engaged the UC Bearcat mascot and suddenly he's become an expert crowd surfer.

"It happened on accident the first week," Ingram said. "Rob (Stone) was mad because I ran him over a little bit so he pushed me into the stands. Everybody was holding me and I started crowd surfing. I was like, 'That was fun!' Now every week I've got to crowd surf."

Ingram says he had never been hoisted by a crowd and now he's addicted.

Mark Ingram led Alabama to a national championship in Jan. 2010.

Ingram knows the story of the UC and Oklahoma quarterbacks but says the game will be decided on hand-offs. The new Fox member is built similarly to UC's Corey Kiner.

"If you want to win the game you've got to dominate in the trenches," Ingram said. "If you run the ball efficiently and effectively that helps out your defense and your passing game. I think it's essential to establish the running game. If you can run the ball and stop the run that gives a huge advantage to your team. It should be a point of emphasis for both teams."

