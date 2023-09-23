Ahead of Cincinnati football's debut in the Big 12, Fox hosted it's "Big Noon Kickoff Show" on UC's campus. The show, with an all-star cast of Urban Meyer, Rob Stone, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, arrived in Clifton to talk all things college football early Saturday morning.

The first feature of the program was one on Cincinnati defensive end Jowon Briggs.

Focused on his musical background, the mini feature told the life story of the star Bearcat by discussing the balance in his home life with his wife and three children, his musical passions, and his football career.

"Briggs life has a beautiful sound on its own," Stone said on the show.

Jowonn Briggs, here taking down quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the Bearcats' victory over Pittsburgh earlier this season, is more than just a football player.

Briggs was shown singing as a solo at the choir of UVA before his return to Cincinnati. The show featured a brief interview with his wife, who discussed his home life and his kids, before Briggs, prerecorded, talked about finding the joy in every facet of his life.

"He's not only that, he's a great football player," Meyer said. "What a story."

Briggs earned all-AAC First Team in 2022, and was labeled as a future NFL prospect on the broadcast. In 2023 Briggs has five tackles and a sack in three games.

"I admire it," Ingram said. "There's so much more to the human being beyond the helmet, beyond the football field. He's a husband, he's a father, and he's a real-world opera singer."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fox Big Noon Kickoff Show features Jowon Briggs life outside of football