FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ headed to Iowa City for Iowa-Michigan matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes are welcoming in the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines this weekend for a highly anticipated rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. The matchup is gaining traction as Iowa enters with a 3-1 record, while Michigan is still perfect at 4-0.

Due to the matchup, the fan bases, and the overall circumstances surrounding it, FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” is going to be coming to Iowa City this weekend.

The coverage with the FOX “Big Noon Kickoff” crew of Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart gets underway at 9 a.m. CT prior to the 11 a.m. CT kickoff. The game is also getting FOX’s top announcing crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft.

Iowa has nothing to lose in this matchup and that may just be all that they need to make this game interesting. Last year’s Big Ten Championship saw a dominant Michigan win and this season sees the Wolverines highly ranked with College Football Playoff aspirations.

Coming into a sold out Kinnick Stadium as the No. 4 team in the country with the eyes and attention of the entire nation on you during FOX’s No. 1 slot is a daunting task against a Hawkeyes team that loves ruining seasons.

Iowa is 3-1 with one of best, if not the top, defenses in the country. Turnovers, defensive scores, and stonewalling ground games has been their key to success thus far. Michigan likes to run the ball and that sets up for an intriguing matchup.

Michigan is 4-0, although their first three games were closer to glorified practices. They showed some cracks in the armor against Maryland and were only up by one score midway through the fourth quarter while the Terrapins had the ball with a chance to tie.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is unbelievably talented but against Maryland he showed a tendency to get risky with the ball at times. His ball security was suspect and there were times he didn’t know when to throw it away and risked devastating results. Should that trend continue, the Hawkeyes are much more capable of capitalizing on it than Maryland.

Kinnick Stadium will be sold out, loud, and looking to frustrate the Michigan offense. If the Hawkeyes defense holds strong, it falls on the offense to squeeze just enough juice out of their attack. Should they get a few chunk plays, this could quickly turn into a four quarter battle giving Michigan all that they can handle.

