FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew picks winners of Ohio State vs. Michigan in ‘The Game’

It’s big game day Ohio State fans, and it’s one of the biggest in the history of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry, not only because of where each team is in the standings and rankings, but because of all of the off-the-field stuff swirling around the Wolverines.

You know it’s a big one when both the ESPN College GameDay crew and FOX Big Noon Kickoff show is on site in Ann Arbor to take it all in.

Buckeye Nation has one of its own on the set of the Fox crew in former head coach Urban Meyer, and we always like to keep track of the picks he and his colleagues make in the biggest of games.

Here’s how all of the members of the Fox crew picked to win in the 118th edition of “The Game” on Saturday.

Brady Quinn

The Pick

The Central Ohio native went with Ohio State in a 30-27 score.

Mark Ingram

Matt Leinart

The Pick

The former USC Heisman winning quarterback went in with the Maize and Blue, 31-28.

Charles Woodson

The Pick

You know who Charles Woodson, another Ohio native went with. He picked his Wolverines but wasn’t so confident about it, giving Michigan just a 21-20 predicted victory.

Urban Meyer

The Pick

Meyer has been pretty reserved about who he believes is better this year between Ohio State and Michigan, but he of course let his Scarlet and Gray out picked the Buckeyes to win 24-21.

