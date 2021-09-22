FOX Big Noon Kickoff is coming back to Madison, Wisconsin

FOX college football analyst and commentator Joel Klatt went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today to discuss this weekend’s contest between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Ohio State’s struggles, USC’s opening at head coach and more.

During the appearance, he broke news about the FOX Big Noon Pregame Show—a show that was in Madison, Wisconsin for Week 1’s contest between Wisconsin and Penn State.

The news: Big Noon Kickoff will be back in Madison, Wisconsin for October 2’s showdown between the No. 18-ranked Badgers and No. 19-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

🚨 Breaking news from @joelklatt on @TheHerd! 🚨#BigNoonKickoff is going BACK to Madison for @UMichFootball at @BadgerFootball on Oct. 2. But first, we'll see you THIS Saturday in Chicago for @NDFootball vs. Wisconsin at Soldier Field. 📺 10:00 AM ET | @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/lyIUWwtSW2 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 22, 2021

