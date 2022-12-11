FOX bails on Tom Brady as 49ers are blowing out Buccaneers

You probably don’t believe what you saw happen on FOX in Sunday of Week 14.

The network bailed on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter.

The switch was made to the Carolina Panthers-Seattle Seahawks game.

Now, why would that happen? Because Brock Purdy and the 49ers were up 35-0 midway through the third quarter.

FOX has cut away from Bucs-49ers and Panthers-Seahawks is now on for most of the country. 49ers are up 35-0 with over 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/1srS1IZQ9d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 11, 2022

The Panthers led the Seahawks 20-17 as the game headed toward the fourth quarter.

Imagine Geno Smith and Sam Darnold being more attractive than Tom Brady, who will work for FOX when his NFL career concludes.

Stunning.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire