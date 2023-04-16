2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox may not have needed a coming out party for NBA fans, but he threw one on Saturday anyway — 38 points and he was the best player on the floor against Stephen Curry and the defending champs, lighting the bean in a Kings’ Game 1 win.

However, maybe more impressive is that Fox racked up those numbers while guarding Stephen Curry for long stretches. Curry still finished with 30 points and was 6-of-14 from 3, but he had to work for those buckets. After the game, Fox was asked about guarding the reigning Finals MVP.

De'Aaron admits that guarding Steph is no joke 😂 pic.twitter.com/g555VvxeHj — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 16, 2023

Fox is referencing J.R. Smith on J.J. Redicks’ brilliant “Old Man and the 3″ podcast where Smith showers Delly — Matthew Dellavedova — with praise for his coverage of Curry in the Finals. “Delly almost died guarding Steph Curry. No, literally almost died.”

You heard Fox, that s*** real.

So is Fox.

If he has three more games in him this series like the last one, the most popular lower-seed pick on the board in the first round will go to the higher-seed Kings.

Story continues

Here's more on the Kings

Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch Fox lights the beam after lighting up Warriors for 38, Kings beat Warriors...

Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry: ‘That s*** real’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com