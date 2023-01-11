FOX announces broadcast crew for Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card matchup

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are set to play Sunday in this weekend’s NFL Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. central time.

These two teams recently faced off in Week 16, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. It was announced on Tuesday that Fox has the broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi calling the game. This crew called the Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 1, where the Vikings won 23-7.

Your Fox announcers on Sunday for the #Vikings-Giants playoff game are the A team of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 10, 2023

The Vikings are 8-1 at home this season, with their only loss coming in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys when they lost 40-3. The Vikings will have an opportunity this weekend against the Giants to utilize their home-field advantage, one that’s been questioned by Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates. The hope for the Vikings is that they can win the game this weekend without a 61-yard field goal.

Also, with a little luck in the rest of this weekend’s games, they could win and potentially host the divisional round with a San Francisco loss.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire