FOX analyst RJ Young names four Badgers in all-time Big Ten team

Earlier this week, FOX Sports college football analyst and host of the No. 1 Ranked Show, RJ Young, named four Badgers to his all-time Big Ten team.

The Badgers named include former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive end J.J. Watt and safety Jim Leonhard. Some other notable players named to Young’s list include former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson.

Although it is surprising to see that more Wisconsin offensive linemen didn’t make Young’s all-time Big Ten team, the Badgers are represented well with some of the best players ever at their positions.

