Fox Analyst lists one redshirt freshman as a breakout candidate in 2022

The LSU defense is going through a massive overhaul this offseason. New head coach Brian Kelly and his defensive coordinator Matt House had plenty of work to do. The team lost a total of four cornerbacks, who made starts, through the transfer portal and NFL draft.

They also are losing their top tackler and defensive leader Damone Clark, who is also heading to the NFL by way of the draft. There will be plenty of opportunities for players to make a name for themselves in 2022.

If a breakout is to occur, your best bet might come in the secondary. The competition should be fierce. Fox College Football analyst RJ Young is looking at one redshirt freshman, in particular, Sage Ryan.

He joined the Tigers as part of the 2021 recruiting class. The former five-star safety was making the move over to nickel cornerback due to injuries at the position, and in the secondary as a whole. He made his debut against the Florida Gators in October. But Ryan would play in just three games total.

Ryan will be competing with former Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Greg Brooks Jr for the starting nickel role. What could be interesting to see play out is if he moves back to safety under the tutelage of Kerry Cooks. LSU added three starting-caliber cornerbacks through the portal but could use more playmakers at safety. They added Joe Foucha from Arkansas as well, but outside of Jay Ward, there isn’t a lot of consistency.

The Sage Ryan watch through spring and fall camps could be intriguing.