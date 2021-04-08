Fox analyst comes to the defense of Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Deen Worley
·3 min read
The NFL draft is three weeks away and we still don’t know which the direction the Atlanta Falcons are leaning with their No. 4 overall pick.

After reports of an internal power struggle between new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot over whether or not to take a quarterback in the first round, Fox Sports TV and radio analyst Colin Cowherd came to Matt Ryan’s defense. Cowherd suggested the Falcons don’t need to draft a quarterback.

“Matt Ryan’s problem is, stylistically, he does not look like what we want our quarterbacks to look like,” stated Cowherd. “But the division Matt Ryan plays in, and this league is about winning your division first, has been dominated by pocket quarterbacks.”

Many people have this falsified idea that teams can no longer win with a pocket passer anymore. Mobility is a great gift for an NFL quarterback to have, but it is one that diminishes at a much higher rate as opposed to a pocket passer’s ability to read and dissect defenses.

Matt Ryan is equivalent to being labeled as “steak” playing for a fan base that only wants “sizzle.” Pocket quarterbacks are never going to go away and will always be the standard for NFL quarterbacks, which is why Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones are projected as top-three picks.

Drafting the fourth best quarterback in the draft at No. 4 is entirely different than drafting the fourth best quarterback after pick No. 20. It makes sense if you plan on playing them as a rookie, but if you’re not going to play them for a year or two, it’s a wasted pick that could have been better served to help the team win now.

Ryan, who will be 36 years old this season, is still showing he has what it takes to win games. Over the last four seasons, Ryan has a 66.4 completion percentage, has passed for 286.8 yards per game, has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 107-44, and a passer rating of 96.3. And he did so with two below average offensive coordinators during those four seasons.

Cowherd concluded his argument by divulging his belief the Falcons should trade down. “Sam Darnold got three [draft] picks, two great ones. Do you know what you can get for that fourth pick to move out? You could get multiple first rounders. Outside of one defensive tackle, you don’t have anybody on defense that anyone is afraid of.”

Check out the clip from Cowherd’s show below.

