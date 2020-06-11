Fox affiliate in Tampa had its helicopter peek in on Tom Brady's secret workouts, which include Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a huge story, particularly in Tampa, but it hasn’t gotten the offseason coverage it normally would.

We all know why. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the NFL offseason’s routine. In a normal year Brady would have had a big news conference and mugged for cameras with his new Buccaneers jersey. Then there would have been offseason practices with video clips of Brady throwing to his new teammates. There would have been plenty of other interviews. new quotes and stories.

This offseason, we still haven’t seen Brady in a Bucs jersey, haven’t seen him practice (unless you were in the park he was kicked out of) or heard much from him outside a long interview with Howard Stern. We’ve seen more of his golf game than anything on a football field. It’s strange.

So it made some sense when the Tampa Fox affiliate sent its helicopter to take some pictures of Brady’s secret workouts with teammates, including Rob Gronkowski.

Tom Brady’s group found by news helicopter

Desperate times call for creative solutions, and Fox13 in Tampa clearly wanted some new footage of Brady.

They found Brady’s group at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, a private school with what looks to be a phenomenal high school football field, with Brady leading the way.

Breaking Tom Brady news. First video evidence of Brady’s secret workouts and Rob Gronkowski has joined to group of 10. https://t.co/f5lwX4yUVz — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 11, 2020

One of those tiny figures in the picture is Brady, apparently.

Tom Brady is working out with his new teammates and we have proof. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Brady’s group was working out early

The Fox report from Kevin O’Donnell said the group was working out early, as the shots from SkyFox were taken at 8 a.m.

Players around the NFL are figuring out ways to get together and work out, staying in shape and improving chemistry. There have been stories about Brady getting teammates together through the offseason, which is what you’d expect from a leader like Brady.

If training camps happen as expected, we’ll see Brady on the field for the Buccaneers, and not from a news helicopter. We’ll see how weird it is to see Brady in a Bucs uniform and hear more about him joining the Bucs and his offseason.

And to think, Brady switching teams after 20 years with the Patriots is far from the weirdest part of this NFL offseason.

