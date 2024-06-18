FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Pierz on June 19

PIERZ, Minn. (FOX 9) - Pierz is next at-bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 19.

FOX 9 will be live at Hellie Field in Pierz starting at 5 p.m. for the first-ever FOX 9 Town Ball Tour double-header. The 5 p.m. game is between the Pierz Bulldogs and Pierz Lakers, while the 7:30 p.m. game is between the Pierz Brewers and Buckman Billygoats.

While Pierz is home to about 1,500 people, the town has three town ball teams: the Bulldogs, the Brewers and the Lakers. All three teams are part of the Victory League, an amateur baseball league in central Minnesota.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. on June 19.

You'll also be able to watch the double-header live on FOX9.com, in the player below, and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Town Ball Tour double-header

FOX 9s Town Ball Tour heads to Pierz on Wednesday, June 19. (FOX 9)

Time: 5 p.m. is Pierz Bulldogs vs. Pierz Lakers; 7:30 p.m. is Pierz Brewers vs. Buckman Billygoats

Location: Hellie Field, Kamnic Street, Pierz

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-94W to MN-101. Follow MN-101 to US-196. continue straight on US-169N. Turn left onto 300th Street. continue onto 153rd Street. Turn left onto Kamnic Street. The ballpark will be on your right.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

