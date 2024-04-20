FOX 9’s Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves reached over 50 wins for just the second time in franchise history this season, and have the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs.

They’ll face the Phoenix Suns in a best-of-seven series to open the postseason, and for now, Glen Taylor still owns the franchise. Plans to sell the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have fallen through, despite their submitting documents to the NBA’s Board of Governors, and Taylor says the team is no longer for sale. He originally agreed in 2021 to sell the team to Rodriguez and Lore for $1.5 billion over a series of four payments.

That process is now being dealt with by lawyers in mediation.

This week, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich went down to Mankato for a 1-on-1 sit down interview with Taylor. He turns 83 on Saturday, and says he wants his ownership group to control the Timberwolves and Lynx even after his death.

Taylor says he wants the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert to stay together, and will go over the luxury tax to do so. He also wants the team to stay in Minnesota.

Taylor talks about when he first bought the Timberwolves, bringing in Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury, and where things went wrong with acquiring Jimmy Butler.

Watch the video for the full 30-minute interview with Glen Taylor.