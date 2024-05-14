Fox 8 Fox Trot returns! Special year with Special Olympics

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s incredible to think, but 2024 marks the 10th Fox 8 Fox Trot.

Thousands of people turn out every year to help support the many organizations we’re honored to highlight. But there are many special reasons why this year’s Fox Trot will be one to remember.

Special Olympics likes to say they’ve been changing lives and attitudes since 1968, a feeling still carried on today by local leaders right here in Ohio.

Special Olympics Ohio is getting ready to celebrate 50 years in the Buckeye state, and we couldn’t think of a better time than right now to join forces for the Fox 8 Fox Trot.

The organization offers dozens of sporting events and leadership programs to 20,000 child and adult athletes in Ohio. In fact, Special Olympics Ohio is such a needed and important organization that even family members at Fox 8 have taken part over the years.

The 2024 Fox 8 Fox Trot presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers takes place Sunday, Aug. 11.

We hope you’ll join us this summer as we return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with free parking.

You can register for the 5K course or take a stroll on the one-mile walk.

Register for this year’s event and find out more information at fox8foxtrot.com.

