FOX 35 Exclusive: Interview with victim of alleged Zac Stacy attack
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi speaks to Kristin Evans about the alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy.
A graphic video has emerged that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home. A nationwide search is underway for him as law enforcement believes he has fled the state.
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested in Orlando after allegedly beating woman in front of child
Former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend, went before a judge in Central Florida on Friday.
Stacy was apprehended in Florida after a video of a violent assault on his ex-girlfriend went viral.
Zac Stacy arrested
