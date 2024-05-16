FOX 32 sports staff's game-by-game predictions for the Chicago Bears 2024 season

CHICAGO, Ill. - With the 2024 NFL schedule released, it's time for some knee-jerk reaction picks to the 2024 Chicago Bears' schedule.

Here are game-by-game predictions from the FOX 32 sports staff:

Chris Kwiecinski's Bears game-by-game predictions

Week 1: vs. Tennessee - W

It's Caleb Williams' debut at home against Will Levis and a first-year head coach. Advantage, Bears.

Week 2: @ Houston - L

Even with the Bears' additions, Houston has made great additions of its own. It'll be a learning curve for Caleb Williams.

Week 3: @ Indianapolis - W

The Colts have plenty of growing to do, especially with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. I'll take the Bears.

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams - L

This is a game that could go either way, but It's hard to bet against Sean McVay and his coaching skills.

Week 5: vs. Carolina - W

The pick that Carolina gave the Bears in Williams will deliver against one of the worst teams in the league.

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville (London) - L

London games are always a struggle. Jacksonville isn't much better than the Bears on paper, but the Jags can eke one out.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @Washington - W

Jayden Daniels and a first-year coach for a rebuilding Washington team is a favorable day for the Bears, even on the road.

Week 9: @ Arizona - W

Kyler Murray can take a step forward with a revamped receiver corps, but the Bears defense won't let any desert dilemmas ruin the afternoon.

Week 10: vs. New England - W

Even with half a season of learning for Drake Maye, the Bears are thoroughly better.

Week 11: vs. Green Bay - W

This could be a Rookie of the Year moment for Williams, who can deliver the Bears' first win over the Packers since 2018.

Week 12: vs. Minnesota - W

J.J. McCarthy would need to play the game of his life against the Bears' secondary, and it's hard to see that happening.

Week 13: @ Detroit - L

On Thanksgiving against the NFC contending Lions, Detroit has the advantage.

Week 14: @ San Francisco - L

Perhaps the NFC favorite on the road? That will bring about some growing pains for Williams and the Bears' offense.

Week 15: @ Minnesota - W

Williams' first Monday Night Football game, against a division rival, could be a perfect place to cement his Rookie of the year honors.

Week 16: vs. Detroit - W

The Bears beat the Lions at home last season. The Bears have gotten better, too. Bank on the defense to get takeaways on Jared Goff like last year.

Week 17: vs. Seattle - L

The Seahawks have a first-year head coach, but a cohesive roster. Thursday Night Football games are always weird, too.

Week 18: @ Green Bay - L

The season finale in Lambeau did not go well for the Bears last year. The Packers might be playing for home field advantage here, and the Bears haven't won at Green Bay since 2015.

Overall finish: 10-7

The Bears flip their record from a year prior, which spells growth under Matt Eberflus, stokes the potential for the Caleb Williams era and is good enough to sneak the Bears into the playoffs as an NFC Wild Card team.

Lou Canellis' Bears game-by-game predictions

Week 1: vs. Tennessee - W

Week 2: @ Houston - L

Week 3: @ Indianapolis - W

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams - W

Week 5: vs. Carolina - W

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville (London) - L

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @Washington - W

Week 9: @ Arizona - W

Week 10: vs. New England - W

Week 11: vs. Green Bay - W

Week 12: vs. Minnesota - W

Week 13: @ Detroit - L

Week 14: @ San Francisco - L

Week 15: @ Minnesota - W

Week 16: vs. Detroit - L

Week 17: vs. Seattle - W

Week 18: @ Green Bay - L

Overall finish: 11-6

Tina Nguyen's Bears game-by-game predictions

Week 1: vs. Tennessee - W

Week 2: @ Houston - L

Week 3: @ Indianapolis - W

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams - L

Week 5: vs. Carolina - W

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville (London) - W

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @ Washington - W

Week 9: @ Arizona - W

Week 10: vs. New England - W

Week 11: vs. Green Bay - L

Week 12: vs. Minnesota - W

Week 13: @ Detroit - L

Week 14: @ San Francisco - L

Week 15: @ Minnesota - W

Week 16: vs. Detroit - L

Week 17: vs. Seattle - W

Week 18: @ Green Bay - L

Overall finish: 10-7

​Cassie Carlson's Bears game-by-game predictions

Week 1: vs. Tennessee - W

Week 2: @ Houston - L

Week 3: @ Indianapolis - W

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams - L

Week 5: vs. Carolina - W

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville (London) - L

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @Washington - W

Week 9: @ Arizona - W

Week 10: vs. New England - W

Week 11: vs. Green Bay - W

Week 12: vs. Minnesota - W

Week 13: @ Detroit - L

Week 14: @ San Francisco - L

Week 15: @ Minnesota - W

Week 16: vs. Detroit - W

Week 17: vs. Seattle - W

Week 18: @ Green Bay - L

Overall finish: 11-6