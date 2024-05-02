FOX 2 to air Battlehawks-Roughnecks matchup this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks ride a four-game winning streak into this weekend’s matchup with the Houston Roughnecks, a game you can only watch on FOX 2’s airwaves.

The Battlehawks will host the Roughnecks on Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.

St. Louis leads the XFL Conference with a 4-1 record, while Houston is last in the USFL Conference with a 1-4 record.

Saturday is the second of four Battlehawks games on FOX 2 – or your local FOX affiliate – this season. The two remaining matchups on FOX 2 are May 11 (at Birmingham Stallions) and June 1 (vs. San Antonio Brahmas).

