Fowles grabs 17 boards, Lynx beat Sparks 70-68

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 26: Sylvia Fowles #34 and Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx high five each other during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Game Two of the 2017 WNBA Finals on September 26, 2017 at University of Minnesota Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Lynx were still stinging two days after they failed to grab a single rebound in the first quarter of their WNBA Finals-opening loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

So Sylvia Fowles decided to grab them all in Game 2.

Fowles grabbed a Finals-record 17 rebounds and scored 13 points to lead the Lynx to a 70-68 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, evening the series at one game apiece.

''When we really put our minds to rebounding nobody can stop us. I think that was fresh in my head,'' Fowles said, referring to the zero rebounds. ''My mindset was just crash the boards. Every opportunity I got, crash the boards.''

Fowles broke Taj McWilliams-Franklin's record of 16 for Connecticut in 2005. Lindsay Whalen scored 14 points, Rebekkah Brunson had 12 and the Lynx held the defending champions to 38.7 percent shooting while bouncing back from a last-second loss in Game 1.

Candace Parker had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Sparks, who had the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead with 13.1 seconds to play. But Chelsea Gray lost the handle on her dribble for a turnover, one of two big ones by Los Angeles in the final 14 seconds.

''We didn't have the fight and grit in the first half that could match Minnesota,'' Sparks coach Brian Agler said. ''They set the tone early in the game and we have to respond better.''

Gray scored 15 points for Los Angeles, and Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting and 13 rebounds.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve torched her proud, veteran team on Monday after getting behind 28-2 in the first eight minutes on Sunday. She took little solace in watching them rally to a late lead, saying any pats on the back were from ''Loserville.''

The Lynx responded in a major way in Game 2, grabbing a 15-point lead in the first eight minutes. They held Ogwumike and Parker to a combined 0 for 11 in the first half and Los Angeles shot just 28 percent in the first two quarters.