Fowler won't return as Brisbane Roar head coach

Robbie Fowler's time as Brisbane Roar head coach is over after just 24 games at the helm of the A-League club.

Fowler and his assistant Tony Grant will not return to the club when the season resumes, it was confirmed on Monday.

The former Liverpool forward oversaw 11 wins in 24 games at the helm of Brisbane.

"On behalf of myself and Tony, I would like to thank the club for the opportunity, and the Brisbane Roar FC fans for the warm welcome and support for me and the team," Fowler said.

"We are very proud of what we achieved."

Brisbane were fourth in the table when the season was suspended in March due to COVID-19, with the campaign set to restart next month.

"Robbie has not only provided stability but a refreshing injection of knowledge and insight into the Roar," Roar deputy chairman Chris Fong said.

"We are disappointed that the global pandemic has impacted our plans together but completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times."