Fowler risks Masters curse with victory in Par-3 Contest

Rickie Fowler holds the Masters Par-3 Contest champion's crystal bowl, a prize no golfer has won at Augusta National in the same year as winning the Masters green jacket (Andrew Redington)

Rickie Fowler, competing at the Masters for the first time since 2020, won the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday, making himself the target for the event's Masters curse.

No player who has won the Par-3 Contest has captured the green jacket in the same year since Augusta National began the Masters-eve, nine-hole event in 1960.

Fowler fired a five-under par 22 for a two-stroke triumph over American JT Poston, Austria's Sepp Straka and Mexico's Santiago de la Fuente, one of 20 rookies in this year's Masters field of 89.

For his efforts, Fowler takes home a crystal bowl rather than the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.

Fowler got to enjoy the event with his wife Allison, whom he married in 2019, and their two-year-old daughter Maya.

"Great way to start, I guess not start the week -- been working at it the last few days," Fowler said.

"But the par-3 Contest is something special. You know, tradition of the Masters and being able to go out there and now being able to spend with it my family.

"Been around plenty of little kids over the years but a little different when we have our own out there, so special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, something we'll always have."

Fowler, 35, won his sixth PGA Tour title last July in Detroit, his first tour win since the 2019 Phoenix Open, to earn a spot in this year's Masters, his 11th appearance overall.

"It has been kind of long time coming to get back to here. Special place. One of my favorites," Fowler said.

"I'm looking forward to getting started tomorrow but definitely nice way to enjoy a Wednesday with the family, have some fun."

Fowler enjoyed watching Maya play alongside three-time major winner Jordan Spieth's son Sammy more than actually winning the contest.

"They're four days apart so they're basically best friends," Fowler said. "Just watching Maya and Sammy running around and having fun. They hit a couple shots. That was the best part."

Fowler, the 2018 Masters runner-up to fellow American Patrick Reed, has already known something of a major curse from 10 years ago.

In 2014, Fowler shared fifth at the Masters, finished second at the US Open and Open Championship and shared third at the PGA Championship.

It marked the first time in major golf history that a player finished in the top five at all four majors in a year without winning at least one of them.

