Fowler’s Mason Pline signs with the San Francisco 49ers

FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – There are 256 picks in the NFL Draft and those who didn’t get selected still have an opportunity to make an NFL roster.

Teams will reach out and sign players to an undrafted free-agent contract and have them attend rookie minicamp to earn a roster spot.

It’s the case for 2018 Fowler graduate Mason Pline, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend and leaves next Thursday for rookie minicamp.

“I expect to go in and exceed and excel in whatever my role is. I expect myself to play at a high level and I expect myself to put myself in a position where the coaches can depend on me on Sundays,”

“If I don’t have confidence in myself and what I’m doing, the coaches won’t have confidence in me either. So, it starts with the mentality of what you think of yourself.”

After high school, Pline went on to play basketball at Ferris State. He appeared in 83 games for the Bulldogs from 2018 to 2021. Pline would join the Ferris State football program in 2021 and helped the Bulldogs in back-to-back National Championships.

The standout tight end ended his college football career at Furman University and scored four touchdowns in his first and only season with the Pladadins.

“It’s been a fun process. I have no complaints,” Pline said. “I’ve been very blessed, meeting a lot of great people, who have helped me along the way.”

After the draft, Pline had roughly 15 NFL teams reach out about signing him a free agent contract and the 49ers stood out to him because of the offense they run.

“They do a lot of different thing with (tight ends) and going to play with a future hall of famer, in my opinion, in George Kittle. There’s a lot of appeal to it from the get-go,” Pline said.

