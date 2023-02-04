Fowler: Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘very high on value’ for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears essentially control the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, where general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of leverage.

There should be no shortage of teams looking to move up to the top spot to select a quarterback in a class that includes Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis. And Chicago isn’t in the market for a quarterback with Justin Fields.

The Colts and Texans have been potential suitors linked to Chicago during the pre-draft process.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler heard rumblings about the Bears, who own the top pick, from the Senior Bowl. Fowler revealed that the consensus from teams around the league is that Poles is “very high on value” for that No. 1 pick.

Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value. Despite in-season trades of linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, Chicago has just eight picks in the draft and only one in the top 50. Poles will most likely aim to change that.

The expectation is the Bears will look to trade back from the first overall pick and land additional compensation to help build their roster. After all, there are a number of needs on the roster, including the defensive and offensive lines and wide receiver.

“They still have so many needs, and a trade back — even if only one spot or a few spots — would help them,” an NFC exec told Fowler.

The Bears currently have eight draft picks, including three inside the top 64. As evidenced by last year, Poles is always looking to add more. And having the No. 1 pick in the draft puts him in prime position to load up on picks.

List

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears find multiple suitors for No. 1 pick View 16 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire