Fourth UH men’s volleyball signee gets team closer to goal

The University of Hawaii 2025 men’s volleyball recruiting class is closing in on double figures in players.

Clay Wieter, a 6-foot-6 outside hitter transfer from Lindenwood, has signed with the ‘Bows, the school announced Wednesday.

Wieter, a second-team All-Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association selection last season, led his team in total kills with 327, tied for the team lead in aces with 46 and was second in digs with 176.

He was a redshirt junior for Lindenwood last season after redshirting his first season in 2021.

Wieter is the fourth player to sign with UH in the last two weeks, joining Matthew Wheels, a 5-foot-10 libero from Mater Dei High School in California; Presley Longfellow, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Hawaii Baptist Academy, and Vladimir Kubr, a 6-foot-4 setter transfer from Pepperdine.

Kubr appeared in only one match with the Waves last season.

Hawaii had previously announced five signees for the 2025 class, including hitter Finn Kearney, who is one of 21 athletes selected for the United States Men’s Under 21 National Team this summer.

Outside hitter Justin Todd, reigning Big West Freshman of the Year Tread Rosenthal and Kamehameha opposite Kainoa Wade, a UH commit for 2026 who is expected to reclassify to become part of the 2025 class, are also part of the group. The U21 team will be trimmed to 12 before playing in the NORCECA Men’s U21 Continental Championship June 9-16 in Nogales, Señora, Mexico.

The Rainbow Warriors are looking to replace five of its top six leaders in kills last season as well as both backup setters to Rosenthal.