Fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick among Titans cuts

The Titans traded up to take wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of this year’s draft, but the move did not result in a roster spot.

Fitzpatrick was waived in one of 17 moves that the Titans made to get their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, but the Titans are moving forward with Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at receiver.

They also have Racey McMath on the COVID-19 reserve list along with eight other players. Activating those players will require furter roster shuffling, so many players who made the team on Tuesday may not be there for long.

In addition to Fitpatrick, the Titans waived wide receivers Mason Kinsey and Fred Brown; tight ends Jared Pinkney and Miller Forristall, running back Javian Hawkins and Tory Carter; defensive linemen Naquan Jones and Woodrow Hamilton; offensive linemen Cole Banwart, Jordan Roos, Derwin Gray and Christian DiLauro; linebackers Jan Johnson and Wyatt Ray; and defensive backs Jamal Carter and Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

