Fourth-ranked N.C. State rolls past Wake Forest, 66-47

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest for a 66-47 win on Thursday night.

Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 45.5% from the field despite making only three of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.

Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (11-9, 8-8), which had a three-game winning streak snapped and failed to record a signature victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.

Cunane scored the final five points of N.C. State’s 15-2 run to conclude the first half. That lifted the Wolfpack to a 39-26 lead.

N.C. State began the second half on a 10-1 burst, with Wake Forest needing more than four minutes before posting its first field goal.

Wake Forest dropped to 0-57 all-time against top five opponents. N.C. State has won seven straight meetings in the series.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Brown-Turner has held or shared the team scoring lead in four games, including both outings against Wake Forest. She had 23 points in the 79-65 triumph Dec. 17. She shot 9-for-14 from the field in both those games vs. the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons played in their home finale. They finished 5-4 in home games, including a two-point loss to then-No. 1 Louisville last month.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Sunday at home against North Carolina in a rematch of the Tar Heels’ Feb. 7 upset.

Wake Forest: Next Thursday at Miami. A weekend home game vs. Duke was wiped off the slate when the Blue Devils opted to cancel the remainder of their schedule in December.

