Fourth-ranked DCG shuts out Newton girls

May 9—GRIMES — Class 2A No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes scored four times in each half during an 8-0 win over the Newton girls soccer team on Tuesday in Little Hawkeye Conference action.

Gabby Bunker registered a career-high 17 saves in 60 minutes to lead the Cardinals, but the Mustangs posted their sixth shutout of the season and their third straight.

Natalee Freese also registered two saves in her 20 minutes.

It was the fifth straight win for DCG against Newton, too. The Cardinals dropped to 8-8 and 1-4 in the conference.

The win gives the Mustangs (9-3, 3-1) a share of the conference title.

Natalee Freese