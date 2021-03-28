Fourth quarter injury to Ready marrs Salem's loss to Winthrop

Phil Stacey, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 28—PEABODY — Salem's 41-0 loss to Winthrop late Saturday afternoon was of far less importance that the health of Witches junior quarterback Michael Ready postgame.

Ready took a helmet-to-helmet hit with 6:24 remaining in the fourth quarter near midfield, fumbled the ball and fell to the turf at Bishop Fenwick's Donaldson Field. Salem's athletic trainer and coaches came out to tend to him, and the officer on duty, Scott Wlasuk, was also summoned to the field.

Making sure that Ready could feel his extremities and move his fingers and toes, said both Salem High head coach Matt Bouchard and athletic director Scott Connolly, Ready was loaded into an ambulance to have "a sore neck" checked out at Salem Hospital.

"Mike's head was good and he was feeling OK," Bouchard said of Ready. "Going to the hospital is strictly a case of being as safe as possible as far as his health goes.

"The whole team was pretty concerned. There isn't a person on our team that wouldn't consider Mike a friend," Bouchard added. "Mike's a big part of what we're trying to do and had had a heck of a game on both sides of he ball."

The contest was called at that point, and as Ready was taken out via ambulance players from both teams bumped elbows and wished each other good luck for the rest of the season.

In the game itself, Winthrop (2-0) scored on its first offensive play following a blocked punt and was off to the races from there. The Vikings led 16-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and by six touchdowns following three quarters of play, racking up 153 yards rushing on just 17 carries and another 142 through the air via quarterback Duke Doherty (2 TD passes).

Ready and his favorite receiver, Jariel Del Valle, hooked up five times for 66 yards in receptions. But costly penalties and an aggressive Winthrop defense ensured that Salem got into enemy territory only once all day, following a 14-yard run by captain Conor McRae.

Always one to find positives, Bouchard thought his teams was "leaps and bounds" better than Week 2's shutout loss in Gloucester as far as aggressiveness and getting after it.

"The score doesn't show it, but incrementally things are starting to come together," he said. "Once those pieces come together, we'll have more consistency on offense. And physically on defense, we're there; we just have to finish. The mentality is there as well, and that's a key ingredient that had been missing."

Bouchard praised the play of sophomore offensive tackle and defensive lineman Christian Howell, noting how far he's come in a 5-week span, as well as junior center and defensive tackle Dante Roper.

The Witches are hoping to taste victory for the first time in 2021 next Saturday when they meet Saugus (0-2) at Swampscott's Blocksidge Field in a 10 a.m. start.

Winthrop 41, Salem 0

at Donaldson Field, Peabody

Winthrop (2-0) 16 12 13 0 — 41

Salem (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

W-Chris Ferrara 22 run (Cam Conway pass from Duke Doherty)

W-Bobby Hubert 2 run (Doherty rush)

W-Hubert 65 punt return (kick failed)

W-Ferrara 35 pass from Doherty (kick failed)

W-Mike Chaves 53 pass from Doherty (pass failed)

W-Bryan Conceicao 3 run (Hubert kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Winthrop — Ryan Hovermale 6-113, Chris Ferrara 2-23, Ricky Rosado 4-5, Cam Martin 1-4, Bryan Conceicao 1-4, Bobby Hubert 1-2, Duke Doherty 1-2; Salem — Connor McRae 8-28, Alex Paulino 5-9, Corey Grimes 1-0, Jeandavis Cardenas 1-(-4), Michael Ready 7-(-8).

PASSING: Winthrop — Doherty 4-5-142-2-0; Salem — Ready 7-10-82-0-0.

RECEIVING: Winthrop — Mike Chaves 2-75, Ferrara 1-35, Hovermale 1-22; Salem — Jariel Del Valle 5-66, Jesse Round 1-14, Radhlen Pena 1-2.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Povetkin rematch is hardly a must-win fight for Dillian Whyte

    Another loss would put Whyte back in an increasingly crowded division, no doubt, but it would be far from a career-ender.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Deadline day arrives, and Lowry's future still unclear

    Kyle Lowry was a few minutes into a postgame Zoom session where most questions were centered around Thursday's NBA trade deadline, then asked for his microphone to be paused for a moment. At 3 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, translation on which way the trade winds are blowing in the NBA will no longer be needed. Lowry is perhaps the top potential prize on the trade market going into deadline day, which means Wednesday's win over Denver might have been his last in a Toronto Raptors uniform.

  • Draymond Green thinks he's 'the best defender to ever play in the NBA,' but Tony Allen disagrees

    Draymond Green thinks he's the best ever. Tony Allen thinks he's delusional.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Lakers rally past Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Most teams would be fazed during a four-game losing streak and without two MVP-caliber players in the lineup. Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season Friday night as the Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86. It's the Lakers' first win since LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been sidelined.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

    Jerami Grant is in a favorable matchup against the Wizards.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Food City Dirt Race at Bristol

    Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the seventh points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, a half-mile oval covered in dirt located in Bristol, Tennessee Green flag: 4 p.m. ET […]

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • James Harden with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons

    James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/26/2021

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knicks emotional upon hearing news of Mitchell Robinson's injury

    The emotion was raw and real from the Knicks when speaking about Mitchell Robinson's fractured foot he suffered on Saturday in Milwaukee.

  • With comeback drama adding to the moment, Nathan Chen skates into a league of his own

    With one of the greatest skates of his career, Chen became the first U.S. skater to win three consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won his third of four straight in 1983.

  • NBA fans react to seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Nets

    The Nets' loaded superteam just got better.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge joining Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the Brooklyn Nets signing LaMarcus Aldridge.