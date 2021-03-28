Fourth quarter injury to Ready marrs Salem's loss to Winthrop

Mar. 28—PEABODY — Salem's 41-0 loss to Winthrop late Saturday afternoon was of far less importance that the health of Witches junior quarterback Michael Ready postgame.

Ready took a helmet-to-helmet hit with 6:24 remaining in the fourth quarter near midfield, fumbled the ball and fell to the turf at Bishop Fenwick's Donaldson Field. Salem's athletic trainer and coaches came out to tend to him, and the officer on duty, Scott Wlasuk, was also summoned to the field.

Making sure that Ready could feel his extremities and move his fingers and toes, said both Salem High head coach Matt Bouchard and athletic director Scott Connolly, Ready was loaded into an ambulance to have "a sore neck" checked out at Salem Hospital.

"Mike's head was good and he was feeling OK," Bouchard said of Ready. "Going to the hospital is strictly a case of being as safe as possible as far as his health goes.

"The whole team was pretty concerned. There isn't a person on our team that wouldn't consider Mike a friend," Bouchard added. "Mike's a big part of what we're trying to do and had had a heck of a game on both sides of he ball."

The contest was called at that point, and as Ready was taken out via ambulance players from both teams bumped elbows and wished each other good luck for the rest of the season.

In the game itself, Winthrop (2-0) scored on its first offensive play following a blocked punt and was off to the races from there. The Vikings led 16-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and by six touchdowns following three quarters of play, racking up 153 yards rushing on just 17 carries and another 142 through the air via quarterback Duke Doherty (2 TD passes).

Ready and his favorite receiver, Jariel Del Valle, hooked up five times for 66 yards in receptions. But costly penalties and an aggressive Winthrop defense ensured that Salem got into enemy territory only once all day, following a 14-yard run by captain Conor McRae.

Always one to find positives, Bouchard thought his teams was "leaps and bounds" better than Week 2's shutout loss in Gloucester as far as aggressiveness and getting after it.

"The score doesn't show it, but incrementally things are starting to come together," he said. "Once those pieces come together, we'll have more consistency on offense. And physically on defense, we're there; we just have to finish. The mentality is there as well, and that's a key ingredient that had been missing."

Bouchard praised the play of sophomore offensive tackle and defensive lineman Christian Howell, noting how far he's come in a 5-week span, as well as junior center and defensive tackle Dante Roper.

The Witches are hoping to taste victory for the first time in 2021 next Saturday when they meet Saugus (0-2) at Swampscott's Blocksidge Field in a 10 a.m. start.

Winthrop 41, Salem 0

at Donaldson Field, Peabody

Winthrop (2-0) 16 12 13 0 — 41

Salem (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

W-Chris Ferrara 22 run (Cam Conway pass from Duke Doherty)

W-Bobby Hubert 2 run (Doherty rush)

W-Hubert 65 punt return (kick failed)

W-Ferrara 35 pass from Doherty (kick failed)

W-Mike Chaves 53 pass from Doherty (pass failed)

W-Bryan Conceicao 3 run (Hubert kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Winthrop — Ryan Hovermale 6-113, Chris Ferrara 2-23, Ricky Rosado 4-5, Cam Martin 1-4, Bryan Conceicao 1-4, Bobby Hubert 1-2, Duke Doherty 1-2; Salem — Connor McRae 8-28, Alex Paulino 5-9, Corey Grimes 1-0, Jeandavis Cardenas 1-(-4), Michael Ready 7-(-8).

PASSING: Winthrop — Doherty 4-5-142-2-0; Salem — Ready 7-10-82-0-0.

RECEIVING: Winthrop — Mike Chaves 2-75, Ferrara 1-35, Hovermale 1-22; Salem — Jariel Del Valle 5-66, Jesse Round 1-14, Radhlen Pena 1-2.