Fourth-quarter 49ers comebacks non-existent under Kyle Shanahan, stat shows

Eye-opening stat shows 49ers' lack of late comebacks under Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers under Kyle Shanahan have made it all the way to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. However, there is one area in his tenure with San Francisco that has been a consistent struggle.

Shanahan took over as 49ers coach in 2017, and since then, the team has not been able to consistently put together comebacks in the fourth quarter. San Francisco's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was the latest example of the team's inability to put together a late rally.

On 35 occasions where San Francisco was down heading into the final 15 minutes of the game under Shanahan, the 49ers have a 4-31 record. Furthermore, the team is 1-30 when facing a deficit of three or more points entering the fourth quarter.

During the 2022 season, the 49ers are 0-2 in such situations so far.

Additionally, when Shanahan and the 49ers are down at the half, they don't fare much better. In 37 games, San Francisco is 7-30 (including 0-2 this season) when trailing after the first 30 minutes.

Following the lopsided loss to the Chiefs, Shanahan and the 49ers will have to put the result behind them as they head to Southern California for a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at SoFi Stadium.