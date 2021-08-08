Fourth-offense intoxicated driving arrest made at Janesville Police Department

Aug. 7—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested Saturday morning at the police department as a woman he knows tried to file a report related to what police called a "child custody dispute."

An officer was dispatched to the lobby of the police department just after 9 a.m. to assist the woman, according to a police news release. During this time, Lance C. Skillman, 30, of Janesville arrived at the police department. Officers spoke with both people and could smell alcohol on Skillman's breath, according to the release.

Skillman refused to undergo field sobriety testing or provide a blood sample for testing, according to the release. Witnesses confirmed he drove to the police department, police said, and he had a passenger in his vehicle who was sober and had a valid driver's license.

Skillman also had a valid license and three previous OWI convictions, according to police. Police obtained a warrant to take a blood sample. Toxicology tests are pending. Skillman was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance.