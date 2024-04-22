Fourth Illinois basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Luke Goode (10) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth Illinois player has reportedly entered the NCAA college basketball transfer portal, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Borzello reported Luke Goode hopped in the portal as a graduate transfer, following seven starts for the Fighting Illini during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-7 junior guard/forward averaged 5.7 points a game and 3.6 rebounds, shooting a team-best 38.9 percent (61-for-157) from the 3-point line.

Illinois guard Luke Goode has entered the transfer portal, per source. Been some speculation surrounding this in recent days. Averaged 5.7 points this past season, made nearly 39% of his 3-pointers in three years in Champaign. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 22, 2024

Goode is the fourth Illinois player to enter the transfer portal since Illinois made its run to the NCAA Elite Eight. Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) had previously entered the portal, but have all found their next destinations.

The loss of Goode along with the three other transfers and five seniors out of eligibility gives Illinois just one of its top eight scorers from last season returning. Ty Rodgers, who averaged 6.2 last season, is set to be the returning scoring leader.

Illinois has picked up four players from the portal led by a trio of four-start prospects in Carey Booth (Notre Dame), Kylan Boswell (Arizona) and Tre White (Louisville), as well as Jake Davis (Mercer).

