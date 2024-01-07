Fourth Georgia player transfers to Purdue

The Georgia Bulldogs have seen a lot of activity in the transfer portal this offseason. Georgia has seen over 20 total players enter into the transfer portal.

Additionally, Georgia has been more aggressive than normal in the portal. The Bulldogs have targeted the wide receiver position in the transfer portal since the SEC championship. The Bulldogs have added commitments from three transfer wide receivers, which helps offset the five Georgia receivers (includes one walk-on) that have entered the transfer portal.

Interestingly, Purdue has been a popular transfer destination for Georgia players. Four Georgia Bulldogs, including most recently wide receiver C.J. Smith, have transferred to Purdue.

The Boilermakers have the No. 10 incoming transfer class in the nation and are looking to build off a rough 4-8 season. Purdue offers an abundance of playing time against top level competition in the Big Ten.

Who are the four Georgia players to transfer to Purdue?

Cornerback Nyland Green

Former Georgia cornerback Nyland Green is ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Wide receiver C.J. Smith

Explosive Georgia wide receiver C.J. Smith is one of the best Georgia players to enter the transfer portal this cycle. Purdue should have a significant boost from adding four Georgia Bulldogs this season.

Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette

Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022, has committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. Morrissette played high school football for North Cobb in Kennesaw, Georgia. He played in three games for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Edge C.J. Madden

Georgia edge rusher C.J. Madden is committed to Purdue too. Madden is ranked as a three-star transfer recruit and the No. 344 transfer in the country, per 247Sports.

The Georgia Bulldogs are having a busy offseason before they face a tough 2024 schedule. Over 20 Georgia players have entered the transfer portal.

Additionally, four Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL made the Pro Bowl.

