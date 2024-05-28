Fourth edition with new partner Audi and live documentary

The FC Bayern World Squad is entering its fourth edition, with Audi as a new partner. Also new is the coaching team consisting of former Bayern players Roy Makaay and Diego Contento, who give young players from all over the world the chance to get closer to their professional dream. This year, for the first time, the project will be accompanied by a live documentary so that the development of the players can be experienced in real time.

Michael Diederich, executive vice chairman of FC Bayern: “The FC Bayern World Squad has established itself as a great platform for young talents and a springboard for players from underdeveloped regions. Alongside the sporting aspect, the cultural exchange is also important to us. Here we want to convey the FC Bayern values of diversity, tolerance and open-mindedness, and carry them into the world. We are really looking forward to the fourth edition.”

Jochen Sauer, director of youth development at FC Bayern: “We are very proud of how the project has developed and established itself worldwide. The FC Bayern World Squad has a good reputation from America to Africa and Asia. Over the past three years of this unique project, we have discovered and nurtured a lot of very interesting international young players – we are excited to see the level of our class of 2024.”

Roy Makaay, FC Bayern World Squad coach: “It was a lot of fun mentoring the FC Bayern World Squad last year and I am happy that I get to be part of this project again. Working with players from so many different cultures is a unique chance and challenge for a coach. Diego Contento and I will give everything to help these boys on their way.”

This year, the FC Bayern World Squad will play in the USA against Inter Miami as well as D.C. United, take part in The Soccer Tournament (TST) in North Carolina and also make a stop in New York. The final highlight is once again a match against the FC Bayern U19 team. Four World Squad players have made the breakthrough into the professional game so far: Daniel Francis was signed by Bayern and is currently on loan at Wacker Innsbruch; Viktor Orakpo is under contract at OGC Nice; Viktor Baier at Viktoria Plzeň and Siam Yapp at Buriram United in Thailand.

As in previous years, a documentary will be produced at the end about the whole journey – the productions of the previous years can be found HERE.

