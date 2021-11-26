A fourth consecutive loss knocked the Saints out of the NFC playoff picture

The New Orleans Saints have been a fixture of the annual NFL playoff tournament, having won the NFC South four years in a row and regularly competed for postseason glory. But they’re a long way from getting back in the mix after dropping four losses in a row. At this point, with a mediocre 5-6 record and two teams ahead of them owning tiebreakers, the Saints aren’t even in the projected NFC playoff picture. They place tenth in the seven-team playoff ranking. They’re third in their own division.

Here’s what the current NFC playoff standings look like going into the weekend, accounting for the three games on Thanksgiving:

1. 9-2 Arizona Cardinals

Nov 29, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Next game at Chicago Bears (Week 13)

8-3 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Next game vs. Los Angeles Rams

7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs to the locker room after losing to the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Next game at Indianapolis Colts

7-4 Dallas Cowboys

Nov 24, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Next game at New Orleans Saints (Week 13)

7-3 Los Angeles Rams

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches his second touchdown of the game in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Next game at Green Bay Packers

5-5 Minnesota Vikings

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Next game at San Francisco 49ers

5-5 San Francisco 49ers

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Next game vs. Minnesota Vikings

5-6 Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) calls a play against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Next game at New York Giants

5-6 Carolina Panthers

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) smiles during the pregame warm-up against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Next game at Miami Dolphins

5-6 New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Taysom Hill #7 and Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints talk during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Next game vs. Dallas Cowboys (Week 13)

