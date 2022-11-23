The fourth College Football Playoff rankings are out

We have but two more releases of the College Football Playoff rankings, but the stage is set for the biggest week of the season.

While some games are potentially afterthoughts — like Georgia vs. Georgia Tech — of course, the big rivalry between Michigan football and Ohio State will go a long way to determining who’s in and who will be left out. The winner of The Game is all but assuredly in while the loser would have to have some things happen in order to find themselves in the top four.

On Tuesday evening, the fourth installment of the College Football Playoff was released. Here’s what they look like.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Syndication: The Register Guard

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Washington Huskies

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers

Syndication: Statesman Journal

UCF Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cincinnati Bearcats

Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer

Louisville Cardinals

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire