The fourth College Football Playoff rankings are out
We have but two more releases of the College Football Playoff rankings, but the stage is set for the biggest week of the season.
While some games are potentially afterthoughts — like Georgia vs. Georgia Tech — of course, the big rivalry between Michigan football and Ohio State will go a long way to determining who’s in and who will be left out. The winner of The Game is all but assuredly in while the loser would have to have some things happen in order to find themselves in the top four.
On Tuesday evening, the fourth installment of the College Football Playoff was released. Here’s what they look like.
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs
LSU Tigers
USC Trojans
Alabama Crimson Tide
Clemson Tigers
Oregon Ducks
Tennessee Volunteers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Kansas State Wildcats
Washington Huskies
Utah Utes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State Seminoles
North Carolina Tar Heels
UCLA Bruins
Tulane Green Wave
Ole Miss Rebels
Oregon State Beavers
UCF Knights
Cincinnati Bearcats
Louisville Cardinals
