Fournier’s fourth quarter, Time Lord’s career-night leads Celts in win
Newly acquired Boston Celtic Evan Fournier had himself quite the debut to remember — or not remember. Last week in his first game in green and white against the New Orleans Pelicans, Fournier scored 0 points while shooting 0-of-10 from the field in Boston’s 115 – 109 loss. Again, not an ideal start as a Celtic.
But tonight, in his third game in Boston, Fournier showed the Celtics fans just why Danny Ainge acquired him for two second-round picks prior to the trade deadline as Fournier scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 7-of-11 from downtown tonight, including 20 points in the fourth quarter, which helped lead the Celtics over the Rockets, 118 – 102.
The Celtics have had some trouble as of late getting off to slow starts, but like the matchup against the Rockets on March 14, the Celtics had control of the game for most of the night, which was sparked by an 8-point lead going into the second quarter. The control over tonight's game wasn't just steer-headed by Fournier's fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum (26 points and 9 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (22 points and 11 rebounds) did what the two All-Star's tend to do night in and night out, which included an absolute poster dunk on Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. Though, Brown did leave the game with a right knee contusion but Brad Stevens said that Brown "is OK." https://twitter.com/celtics/status/1378153034270711812?s=20
But beyond Fournier's fourth quarter performance and Jaylen's monster slam, it was Robert Williams who had the career-night. Time Lord scored a career-high 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor, along with grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists, not to mention 2 blocks. Williams was as active as on the offensive side of the floor as he's ever been, whether it was scoring at the rim in the pick-and-roll or finding an open shooter, Time Lord was clicking on all cylinders tonight. https://twitter.com/celtics/status/1378131581093613570?s=20
If Fournier begins to consistently produce scoring off the bench and Williams can continue becoming more comfortable on the floor as his minutes and responsibility increases, the Celtics can hit a rhythm at the right time before playoff time.
