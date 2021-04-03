Fournier’s fourth quarter, Time Lord’s career-night leads Celts in win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mulford
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Newly acquired Boston Celtic Evan Fournier had himself quite the debut to remember — or not remember. Last week in his first game in green and white against the New Orleans Pelicans, Fournier scored 0 points while shooting 0-of-10 from the field in Boston’s 115 – 109 loss. Again, not an ideal start as a Celtic.

But tonight, in his third game in Boston, Fournier showed the Celtics fans just why Danny Ainge acquired him for two second-round picks prior to the trade deadline as Fournier scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 7-of-11 from downtown tonight, including 20 points in the fourth quarter, which helped lead the Celtics over the Rockets, 118 – 102.

The Celtics have had some trouble as of late getting off to slow starts, but like the matchup against the Rockets on March 14, the Celtics had control of the game for most of the night, which was sparked by an 8-point lead going into the second quarter. The control over tonight's game wasn't just steer-headed by Fournier's fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum (26 points and 9 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (22 points and 11 rebounds) did what the two All-Star's tend to do night in and night out, which included an absolute poster dunk on Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. Though, Brown did leave the game with a right knee contusion but Brad Stevens said that Brown "is OK." https://twitter.com/celtics/status/1378153034270711812?s=20

But beyond Fournier's fourth quarter performance and Jaylen's monster slam, it was Robert Williams who had the career-night. Time Lord scored a career-high 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor, along with grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists, not to mention 2 blocks. Williams was as active as on the offensive side of the floor as he's ever been, whether it was scoring at the rim in the pick-and-roll or finding an open shooter, Time Lord was clicking on all cylinders tonight. https://twitter.com/celtics/status/1378131581093613570?s=20

If Fournier begins to consistently produce scoring off the bench and Williams can continue becoming more comfortable on the floor as his minutes and responsibility increases, the Celtics can hit a rhythm at the right time before playoff time. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [mm-video type=video id=01f283v4hmzrfxph3a playlist_id=01f09kz5ecxq9bp57b player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01f283v4hmzrfxph3a/01f283v4hmzrfxph3a-22c7a94c4d40f8e6b93382a1ee799f3b.jpg] [lawrence-related id=48549,48547,48540,48483] [listicle id=48522]

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Evan Fournier is second Celtics player in 25 seasons to accomplish this feat

    Evan Fournier dropped 20 points in the fourth quarter of Friday night's win over the Rockets and made some Celtics history in the process.

  • Game Recap: Celtics 118, Rockets 102

    The Celtics defeated the Rockets, 118-102. Robert Williams III recorded 20 points (9-9 FG), nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Celtics, while Evan Fournier added 23 points (20 points, 7-7 FG, 6-6 3pt FG in the 4th quarter) in the victory. Christian Wood tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 24-25 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 13-35.

  • On this day: Celtics tie greatest single-season turnaround in history

    On this day, the Celtics tied the greatest single-season turnaround in NBA history, equalling a record set by the Spurs.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Though Conor McGregor still needs to sign the deal, the third fight between the two is expected to take place in July.

  • WATCH: Yam Madar scores 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal vs. Hapoel Jerusalem

    The Israeli point guard prospect ate at the line when his shot wasn't falling.

  • Top alley oops from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Top alley oops from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021

  • Kiké Hernández is first Red Sox to do this on Opening Day in 13 years

    Kik Hernndez did something that no Red Sox player had done on Opening Day since Dustin Pedroia pulled it off back in 2008.

  • Joel Embiid injury: What Sixers' stretch without their star confirmed

    The Sixers still have questions they need to answer before the playoffs, but their stretch with Joel Embiid sidelined confirmed a few important things. By Noah Levick

  • Celtics injury report: Romeo Langford won't make season debut vs. Rockets

    Boston Celtics fans will have to wait a little longer to see Romeo Langford make his season debut.

  • Celtics' Brad Stevens reacts to Isaiah Thomas signing with Pelicans

    Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is happy for former C's guard Isaiah Thomas, who finally landed a new deal with an NBA team on Friday.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • An injured Pelicans group slows down in the 2H, falls 126-103 to Atlanta

    The Pelicans can't overcome their injuries on Friday

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Cris Cyborg headlines Bellator 259 in rematch with Leslie Smith

    One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Colby Covington preparing as if he’s the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

    Colby Covington is ready to step in if anything happens in the UFC 261 welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

  • Stephen Curry, Sue Bird star in hilarious new CarMax commercial

    "11 All-Star appearances. Can you imagine?"