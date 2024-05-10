Fournier to make Cardiff Devils return in 2024-25

Gleason Fournier was voted on to the Elite League's first All Star team for his Cardiff Devils efforts in 2018-19 [Rebecca Brain]

Highly-rated defenceman Gleason Fournier will return to Elite League side Cardiff Devils after a four-year absence in 2024-25 on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old Canadian left Devils in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and has spent the last four seasons playing in Austria.

Fournier said: “I always knew I wanted to come back here eventually, and I am happy that the team wanted me back and we could make it happen.

“I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans again, I have missed them, the atmosphere here and being a Devil. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fournier first joined Devils during the 2015-16 season and went on to establish himself as a fans' favourite in the Welsh capital.