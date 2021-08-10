FourKites’ 10th Premier Carrier List Delivers Tangible Returns to the World’s Leading Carriers, Brokers and 3PLs

FourKites
3 min read

FourKites Q2 2021 Premier Carrier List

Q2 2021 Premier Carriers continue to see double-digit growth in load volumes
CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today published its global Premier Carrier List for the second quarter of 2021. FourKites’ tenth consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This operational excellence translates directly into hard returns for these Premier Carriers, who experienced on average a 13% increase in annual load volume compared to the previous quarter.

In addition, Premier Carriers are providing their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data that is being leveraged to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs. Premier Carriers average 12% more in load volume than carriers who have not qualified for the list. Some of the carriers who have qualified for the list this quarter include U.S Xpress, Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc, Speedliner Logistics BV, Van den Bosch and Hope Sped SRL.

“Christenson Transportation works diligently to maintain our status on the Premier Carrier List in order to provide visibility solutions to our customers,” said Elliott Pinson, Director of Sales, Christenson Transportation, Inc. “It has also led to numerous business opportunities, as shippers routinely leverage this list to seek out new carriers.”

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program — a new feature that FourKites introduced in its Q1 2021 Premier Carrier List.

"We are excited about being a part of FourKites' vetted carrier network,” said Steve Covey, Executive Vice President, Choptank Transport. “It is a distinct honor because it reinforces Choptank’s steadfast commitment to real-time, data-driven shipper technology — technology that makes our customers’ supply chains faster, more transparent and exponentially more efficient. Thank you, FourKites!"

The Premier Carrier List is one of several FourKites programs and services geared to carriers, brokers and 3PLs. FourKites recently released several new capabilities designed to help shippers, carriers and brokers more quickly and easily connect and collaborate on the platform, including enhancements to its Partner Hub and CarrierLink® solutions. The company also recently announced a new exclusive partnership with DAT Freight & Analytics, North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight.

"Ninatrans is honored to be included in the FourKites Premier Carrier List,” said Joni Timmermans, ICT-Supervisor, NinaTrans. “It's a pleasure to be recognized as one of the top performing Carriers in Europe. It’s always rewarding to be recognized for providing excellent service."

About FourKites
FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/328ba500-7801-4b40-b596-edce5a8637c5


