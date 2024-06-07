Fourkiller 'humbled' by end-of-season awards

Jun. 6—After an offseason of work, Northeastern State University baseball's Tyson Fourkiller is relieved to see his hard work recognized.

In his first season with the RiverHawks, Fourkiller was honored by the Rawlings All-Region Team, National College Baseball Writers Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. Before being feted by the national institutes, Fourkiller was named to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association first team after leading the conference with a .403 batting average.

"It was humbling; I was just happy to see my work come back to me," Fourkiller said. "I was satisfied to see all the work I put in to put myself in that position. I felt like I earned those awards. It was just the little details, sweating, everything. I think all the details matter and I have felt that my whole baseball career. "

Along with being the leading hitter, Fourkiller was key on the defensive side of the ball. He was the only NSU player to start all 50 games defensively. Fourkiller led the RiverHawks with a 16-game on base streak. Overall, the RiverHawks finished the 2024 season 20-30.

Fourkiller moved to NSU after spending a season with Arkansas. Even though he spent the academic year there, the Stilwell native didn't play for the Razorbacks. Before going to Arkansas, Fourkiller had a stand-out two-season career with Connors State College. During the 2022 season, he posted a .448 average, with five home runs and 60 runners batted in.

Fourkiller has one more season of eligibility for the RiverHawks. According to the senior, he is missing just on award: MIAA Player of the Year.

