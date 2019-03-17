Four years later, all quiet on Ndamukong Suh

Four years ago, Ndamukong Suh was the hottest free agent in football. Before teams were even allowed to make offers, let alone finalize them, there were reports that he was going to leave Detroit for Miami and sign the richest contract for a defensive player in the NFL, and that’s what happened.

Suh is a free agent again this year, but it’s been a quiet free agency: There hasn’t even been a report that he’s talking to anyone. Suh is the No. 23 player in our Free Agent Top 100 and the highest-ranked player still available.

The 32-year-old Suh has been a reliably good player — so reliable, in fact, that he has started every game of his career except for his two-game stomping suspension in his second season, in 2011. But he’s no longer an All-Pro defensive tackle, and teams are unlikely to offer him the $14.5 million he made from the Rams last year, and certainly not the $20 million a year he was making with the Dolphins.

Moves can be made quickly in free agency, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Suh remain atop our list of the best available free agents for some time.