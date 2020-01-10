Four years ago today, Blair Walsh became famous for all the wrong reasons

As the Seahawks prepare to travel to Lambeau Field to play in freezing temperatures, let's remember the last time they traveled to play an NFC North opponent in the postseason.

Four years ago today, the Seattle Seahawks traveled to Minnesota to play the Vikings in the last NFL game at TCF Bank Stadium.

This game was unforgettable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Temperatures dropped to minus-six degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff with a windchill of -25 degrees; it was the third-coldest game in NFL history. For reference, the 1967 NFL championship between the Cowboys and Packers in Green Bay is the coldest game in NFL history when the game-time temperature was -13 degrees with a windchill of -36 degrees.

The Seahawks-Vikings game didn't have many flashy plays. It was a low scoring affair. It is most famous for its ending, though.

With the Vikings trailing 10-9 with 22 seconds remaining, Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh lined up a 27-yard field goal to almost assuredly ice the game (pun intended). Despite kicking a rock-hard, frozen football, Walsh had hit field goals of 21-yards, 43-yards, and 47-yards already. There's no way he misses this chip shot, right?

Well, the ghost of Gary Anderson must have possessed Walsh's body as he kicked the ball WIDE left. As in, YARDS to the left. It wasn't even close.

Live reaction to Blair Walsh's missed FG #Vikings pic.twitter.com/7Pocfn10fX — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) January 10, 2016

Following one of the biggest chokes in NFL history, the Seahawks ran around jubilant to escape Minnesota moving onto the divisional round for the fourth consecutive season.

Story continues

"A lot of people would've folded up and said, 'That's it,' but we've got a team full of fighters," Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll felt fortunate to get the win as well.

I think we were fortunate that we got the win. A lot of those times, guys make those kicks. There's a high percentage that they make them, but you've still got to do it.

---

Editors note: The author of this article is a Vikings fan.

Here was his Twitter reaction to that moment.

I hate everything — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) January 10, 2016

Four years ago today, Blair Walsh became famous for all the wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest