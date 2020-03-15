Four years, $118M for Ryan Tannehill

The initial report on quarterback Ryan Tannehll’s agreement with the Titans on a new deal came without any financial terms, but it didn’t take long for word of those details to surface.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Tannehill’s new deal runs four years with a total value of $118 million. The average of $29.5 million per year ranks seventh in the league, just behind the $30 million annual average of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan‘s deal.

Darlington reports that the deal includes $62 million fully guaranteed and $91 million in total guarantees. PFT has learned that Tannehill will receive a $20 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $17.5 million base salary for 2020 and a guaranteed $24.5 million base salary for 2021.

With Tannehill under contract and the franchise tag deadline looming on Monday, it seems likely the Titans will tag running back Derrick Henry to ensure they hold onto the two biggest offensive reasons for their run to the AFC title game last season.

