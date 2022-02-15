4 Yankees prospects on new top 100 list from ESPN

Anthony Volpe with cup in dugout

ESPN has released their top 100 MLB prospects list heading into the 2022 campaign, and four Yankees made it.

Anthony Volpe leads the pack, as he has in multiple rankings across the baseball landscape. Coming in at No. 6, here's what Kiley McDaniel had to say about the 20-year-old first-rounder.

"Volpe has probably created the most prospect value with his 2021 performance of any player in the minor leagues. In the 2019 draft, he was best known as Jack Leiter's prep teammate and a skills-over-tools shortstop with no true plus tool. I still don't project him to have a true plus tool, but you could argue four of them could be and I wouldn't disagree."

McDaniel went on to say that Volpe's power was the biggest tool that was on full display in 2021. After having just 11 extra-base hits in 2019, and having to spend a year off due to MiLB not having a season in 2020, he exploded in 2021 in A-ball and High-A.

In total, Volpe hit 27 homers, 35 doubles and six triples with 86 RBI in 109 games.

"In high school, he looked nothing like Bo Bichette did in high school -- they had almost opposite swings -- but now Volpe kind of looks like the current version of Bichette," he said.

Also on the list was Oswald Peraza, who made a jump all the way to No. 25 from No. 102 on McDaniel's list last season. But after moving all the way up to Triple-A in 2021, he deserved the jump, with McDaniel referring to him as "a plus runner and plus defender at short."

And then there's Jasson Dominguez, who is No. 32 on the list despite falling in the eyes of some experts after a humbling first season as a pro in 2021. He slashed .252/.353/.379 in 56 games -- not the numbers The Martian wanted to see.



"All the scouty stuff you heard before Dominguez played is still true: He has borderline unbelievable tools (plus-plus raw power that may end up being a true 80, a plus-plus arm, plus-plus speed when he opens it up) even when not considering his age," McDaniel explained.

Dominguez played in the MLB Futures Game and then was quickly sent to play with the Tampa Tarpons after a quick stint in rookie ball last season. That could've been why the numbers were the way they were, but the Yanks clearly want to see what Dominguez can handle. We'll see if they take it more slowly in 2022.

Finally, Everson Pereira, a center field prospect is No. 69 on this list, with McDaniel noting that he was one of the top position players in the 2017 international signing class.

Pereira should start the year in Double-A after hitting .303/.398/.686 between three leagues last year, High-A being the biggest jump.